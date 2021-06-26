STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Shruti Haasan switches from sweatpants to saree for Insta post

Actress Shruti Haasan posted a picture of herself in a saree on Instagram on Friday, and the compliments poured in.

Published: 26th June 2021 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Actress-singer Shruti Haasan

Actress-singer Shruti Haasan (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Shruti Haasan posted a picture of herself in a saree on Instagram on Friday, and the compliments poured in.

"Hi there!!! Been ages since I wore anything traditional!! It's been the sweatpants look for days and days and days. So, here's a Friday flashback for you," Shruti wrote with her picture post.

The post received over two lakh likes within three hours of upload.

The actress, who is currently in Mumbai, informed fans recently about finally getting out of her house after three months with all required precautions.

On the work front, Shruti will be seen in Telugu film "Salaar" alongside Prabhas and Tamil film "Laabam" with Vijay Sethupati.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shruti Haasan Shruti Haasan Instagram
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp