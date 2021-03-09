STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yashika Aannand turns cop for 'Sulphur'

Bhuvan says he needed actors who could pull off serious, action-oriented roles.

Published: 09th March 2021 10:03 AM

Yashika Aannand in the role of a police officer.

By Bhuvanesh Chandar
Express News Service

Yashika Aannand is all set to play a cop in an action-thriller titled Sulphur. Directed by debutant Bhuvan, the film also stars music composer and actor Siddharth Vipin (known for Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara) as the antagonist. Siddharth will also score the music for the film.

About the storyline of Sulphur, director Bhuvan says, “Sulphur has a female-centric story that takes place in Chennai. Yashika plays the role of Bharathi, a sub-inspector, who gets transferred to a police control room. There, Bharathi gets a distress call and while investigating that case, she comes across a psychopathic villain (Siddharth). The cat-and-mouse game between them makes the rest of the story.”

Bhuvan says he needed actors who could pull off serious, action-oriented roles. “Yashika is known as a glamourous actor but, I believe, we need to change that. With the kind of work we have been putting in, she is turning out to be a queen of action. As for Siddharth, I had initially approached him only for music, but I realised that he has a raw look that will be perfect for this role.”

Sulphur went on floors yesterday. The team is shooting in and around Chennai. The makers are currently planning to release the film this June. With cinematography by Iniyan J Harris and editing by Elisa, Sulphur is bankrolled by Mukesh under the banner of Mukesh Films.

