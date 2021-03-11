AR Rahman's debut production '99 Songs' to release on April 16

By PTI

MUMBAI: Music maestro A R Rahman on Thursday announced that his first production "99 Songs" will arrive in theatres on April 16.

The musical drama movie, directed by debutant Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, is a story about art and self-discovery of a struggling singer who wants to be a successful music composer.

It stars newcomers Ehan Bhat, Edilsy Varghese and Tenzin Dalha, an Indian actor of Tibetan origin, in lead roles.

Rahman, who has also co-written the movie, took to social media to announce that the film will be releasing in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

"Happy to share that #99Songs will release on April 16, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by @vishweshk and featuring the talented actors @itsEhanBhat & #EdilsyVargas @jiostudios @YM_Movies @idealentinc @JioCinema," he wrote on Twitter.

The news was also shared by the official handle of production house Jio Studios on Twitter.

"Jio Studios & @arrahman announce the theatrical release of #99Songs, a musical romance, on 16th April, 2021 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," read the tweet alongside a picture of the leading man Bhat.

Actors Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala, Aditya Seal, composer-drummer Ranjit Barot, and Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram will be seen in supporting roles.

Rahman has also created the music of the movie, which he produced through his banner YM Movies alongside Ideal Entertainment.

It is presented by Jio Studios.