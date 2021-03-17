Actor Kishore’s next to be a family drama

RAM VENKAT SRIKAR By

Express News Service

Actor Kishore is playing the lead in the upcoming family drama, Rajakku Rajada. Debutant filmmaker Dhirav, who earlier worked as lyricist and co-director of the National award-winning film Kuttram Kadithal, says the casting was a conscious choice.

“Kishore is best recognized for playing the antagonist in several films, but when I watched him talk about the importance of organic farming in his YouTube videos, I could see his tender side. Since the character is a Physical Education teacher, I felt Kishore would be the perfect fit,” says Dhirav.

He adds that the film is a poignant family drama. “It’s the story of a father who finds himself in a distressing situation when he tries to fulfill his daughter’s birthday wish.” Dhirav, who is also producing Rajakku Rajada, wants to release his film in theatres.

“I want families to come in droves to see my film. I’m hoping for a May release or June, by the latest,” says the director, who is currently holding talks with distributors and exhibitors. Rajakku Rajada also stars Subratha Robert, George Mariyan, and Dhanaya, among others.