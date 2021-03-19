WATCH | 'Man of simplicity' Ajith Kumar seen taking auto ride in Chennai

By Online Desk

Driving fans to a frenzy before the release of his latest film, 'Valimai', Tamil actor Ajith was seen travelling in an auto in Chennai.

Dubbing the superstar a 'man of simplicity', the actor's video was shared multiple times on the microblogging site by fans.

The Reason Why He Was Called As The 'MAN OF SIMPLICITY'..



THALA..#Valimai | #AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/cHnp89Wsbo — AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB (@TeamThalaFC) March 19, 2021

The 'Valimai' actor clad in all black clothing was seen wearing a mask as well.

'Valimai', directed by 'Theeran: Adhigaram Ondru' fame Vinoth, has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The team had previously worked together in the film 'Nerkonda Paarvai', Tamil remake of 'Pink', in 2019.

Keeping fans on their toes for over a year, Boney Kapoor announced only a few days ago that the first look and the promotions of the film would be released from May 1st which mark's Ajith Kumar's 50th birthday.

'Valimai' made headlines the last couple of months when fans who have been kept in the dark about the movie would ask celebrities about the movie's updates.

In February, a fan attending the second test match between India and England, taking place at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, abruptly asked all-rounder Moeen Ali about 'Valimai' updates. And before that a few youths had even requested Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palanisamy who was on a campaign, to give an update on the much-awaited film.