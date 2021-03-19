STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

WATCH | 'Man of simplicity' Ajith Kumar seen taking auto ride in Chennai

Dubbing the superstar a 'man of simplicity', the 'Valimai' actor's video was shared multiple times on the microblogging site by fans. 

Published: 19th March 2021 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

'Valimai' star Ajith Kumar seen travelling in an auto.

'Valimai' star Ajith Kumar seen travelling in an auto. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Driving fans to a frenzy before the release of his latest film, 'Valimai', Tamil actor Ajith was seen travelling in an auto in Chennai. 

Dubbing the superstar a 'man of simplicity', the actor's video was shared multiple times on the microblogging site by fans. 

The 'Valimai' actor clad in all black clothing was seen wearing a mask as well. 

'Valimai', directed by 'Theeran: Adhigaram Ondru' fame Vinoth, has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The team had previously worked together in the film 'Nerkonda Paarvai', Tamil remake of 'Pink', in 2019.

Keeping fans on their toes for over a year, Boney Kapoor announced only a few days ago that the first look and the promotions of the film would be released from May 1st which mark's Ajith Kumar's 50th birthday. 

'Valimai' made headlines the last couple of months when fans who have been kept in the dark about the movie would ask celebrities about the movie's updates.

In February, a fan attending the second test match between India and England, taking place at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, abruptly asked all-rounder Moeen Ali about 'Valimai' updates. And before that a few youths had even requested Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palanisamy who was on a campaign, to give an update on the much-awaited film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thala Ajith Valimai Ajith Kumar Ajith auto
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp