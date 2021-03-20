Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban team reunites for the third time

RAM VENKAT SRIKAR By

Express News Service

Filmmaker RDM is all set to collaborate with Suresh Ravi for the third time after Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban and Adhi Medhavigal. The yet-to-be-titled film will be bank rolled by Premnath Chidambaram of Preniss International in association with White Moon Talkies.

Producer Premnath's earlier ventures include Cheran's 2019-film Thirumanam and the Vidharth-starrer Nakshatra, which will shortly hit the screens. About his upcoming film, director RDM says, "We plan to kick-start the principal photography by June or July at the latest and the majority of the film will be shot in Chennai, Pondicherry, and Kodaikanal."

RDM, whose Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban was one of the first films to hit the screens post-lockdown, adds, "I'll reveal the film’s genre and other details in the months to come. We are aiming for an early 2022 release."

The filmmaker also reveals that Adhi Medhavigal will be released in a few months. Meanwhile, KS Vishnu Shri and Dinesh Ponraj will be handling the cinematography and editing, respectively, for the upcoming film. The rest of the cast and crew will be finalised shortly.