WATCH| Kangana Ranaut indistinguishable from young Jayalalithaa in 'Thalaivi' trailer

By Online Desk

A day after the 'Manikarnika' actor won her National Film Award for Best Actress, the trailer of 'Thalaivi' -- a film on the life of Jayalalithaa was released on Kangana Ranaut's birthday.

The 'Panga' actor essayed the role of political stalwart and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, navigating in a man's world with poise and confidence.

A scene that particularly stood out in the trailer was that of a young Jayalalithaa who was at the time one of the first female politicians in Tamil Nadu, caught in the ruckus that broke out in the state Assembly.

Kangana looked almost indistinguishable from the late politician while bringing a sense of charm and grandeur that the late Chief Minister had brought throughout her meteoric rise in politics.

Directed by AL Vijay, 'Thalaivi' traces the life events of J Jayalalithaa played by Kangana Ranaut along with the contribution of politician and legendary actor MGR in her journey to stardom and politics.

With this biopic, actor Arvind Swami is all set to make his comeback in Bollywood after his remarkable performances in 'Roja' and 'Bombay.'

Kangana Ranaut playing J Jayalalithaa in 'Thailavi' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

South Indian actor Samantha Akkineni called the trailer "outstanding". She also called Ranaut "the bravest, most daring and indisputably the most talented actress of our generation."

'Thalaivi' is written by 'Baahubali' and 'Manikarnika' writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' writer Rajat Arora.