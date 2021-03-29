STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Vikram sir is a complete actor: Assistant director Stan SSR

My father proposed to my mother in a theatre; so my fascination with films was natural.

Published: 29th March 2021 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Stan SSR on the sets of Kavalai Vendam

Stan SSR on the sets of Kavalai Vendam

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

When did you realise cinema was your calling?

My father proposed to my mother in a theatre; so my fascination with films was natural. My elder brother wanted to get into the industry but he couldn’t, so he wanted me to do it. Interestingly, his wife is also in the industry as a makeup artist. When I was in my second year of college, I made up my mind that this is what I wanted to do.

What have you learned from your directors?

Though they are completely different from one another, all three directors I have worked with are very disciplined and punctual. Deekay sir’s plan of action is brilliant. He knows exactly what he wants and he always finishes the shoot at exactly the time he has planned.

He also taught me how to handle many artistes at the same time. Gireesaaya sir taught me a lot about post-production, especially editing. I handled art for Adithya Varma and sir had a clear idea of what he wanted.

To showcase the lead's depression, we got into so much detailing and were even clear about the type of bong he uses, the rolling paper he uses, the alcohol he drinks, the dog he has, and even the art he creates with collected bottle corks. From Anbarivu, I learnt how to coordinate with artistes.

What' the oddest or most memorable thing you have seen or done as an AD?

During the post-production of Adithya Varma, when I was busy with mixing late in the night, Vikram sir suddenly called me. He said he was done with that day’s shoot of Cobra and wanted to drop by to check on our progress.

Despite it being 3:30 am, he came and sat with Gireesaaya sir and me. A week later, on my birthday, Vikram sir sent me a voice note that was more than two minutes long. He called me one of the most hardworking people he had seen in his life and told me that he wished to see me go further.

Even during the success meet, he mentioned my hard work and coming from someone so dedicated, it meant a lot to me.

What's one area of filmmaking you had a tough time with, but are better at now?

Dubbing was something I took time to understand - the different voice modulations that are required for different scenes, to be precise. Again, it was Vikram sir who taught me how much you can improve a scene in dubbing.

His inputs to dubbing the scenes in Adithya Varma, such as the one where Dhruv's character laughs and cries at the same time, were phenomenal. Even for the crowd in scenes like the football match, we wrote lines and dubbed for them.

Similarly, while working on Kaatteri, I learnt the importance of prosthetic makeup. For the ghosts, apart from the CGI, in production itself, a certain level of perfection is required as far as makeup is concerned.

What is your take on present-day cinema?

It was believed that our audience only love commercial films. But the same audience are also the ones who welcome a film like Pariyerum Perumal or Asuran. Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Suryavamsam, Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, Adithya Varma - my mom loved them all and I see her taste as that of today's audience.

Tamil audience are ready to even watch silent films like Pesum Padam. On the other hand, people believe that producers only want what’s trending at the moment. But that’s not true either - they are open to doing any story as long as the script is good. 

What's one change you wish to see in Tamil cinema?

I wish to see more corporate players in the Tamil film industry. They are approachable and the scale they are ready to go to is much higher. They are the reason why web series have become a trend now and people are hooked to OTT platforms. I think they understand the needs of a script more than traditional producers who try to cut corners.

Who would be the dream cast and/or crew for your debut project?

I wish to work with Vikram sir. I can work with him comfortably because of my previous experience with him. Aside from being a good actor, he is also knowledgeable about what goes on behind the camera. He’s a complete actor.

'Stan SSR'

Films worked on: Kavalai Vendam, Kaatteri, Adithya Varma, Anbarivu
Directors worked with: Deekay, Gireesaaya, Aswin Raam
Main responsibilities: Dialogues, Casting, Art Department, Post-production, Costumes

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stan SSR Stan SSR interview Assistant director Vikram Gireesaaya Deekay Aswin Raam
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MP Jothimani | Express
'Voters won't get carried away by lies, false propaganda': Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 4 | Rajiv Malhotra | Amit Agarwal | Anil Sahasrabudhe
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp