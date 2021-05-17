Tamil actor Nitish Veera of 'Pudhupettai' and 'Asuran' fame passes away due to COVID-19

By Online Desk

Kollywood actor Nitish Veera passed away at Chennai Omandurar Government Hospital due to COVID-19.

Nitish (45) has been part of many successful films like 'Pudhupettai', 'Kaala', 'Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu', 'Asuran' amongst others.

Nitish was under treatment after he tested positive for COVID-19. His roles in 'Pudhupettai' and 'Asuran' were well received by the fans and also earned him accolades.

He also shared screenspace with Rajinikanth in Pa. Ranjith directorial 'Kaala'.

Actor Krishna, who worked with Nitish in 'Kazhugoo' and 'Bellbottom', on Twitter paid his tribute.

He wrote, "Rest in peace my friend Nitish Veera. We did two films together Kazhugoo and Bellbottom. An extremely passionate actor and a kind soul. The second wave is not a joke guys. Can’t lose anyone anymore. Please stay in and stay safe."

Rest in peace my friend Nitish Veera. We did two films together #kazhugoo and #Bellbottom. An extremely passionate actor and a kind soul.



The second is wave is not a joke guys.... can’t loose anyone anymore... pls stay in and stay safe pic.twitter.com/oojewojGHl — krishna (@Actor_Krishna) May 17, 2021

Many from Kollywood also tweeted out their condolence.

The actor also played a crucial role in late director SP Jananathan's 'Laabam', which stars Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan.

Director Arunraja Kamaraj of 'Kanaa' fame also lost his wife to COVID-19 earlier today.

Recently, Kollywood lost many from the fraternity including the likes of Vivekh, Pandu, Joker Thulasi, Nellai Siva, Maaran and KV Anand.