STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Tamil actor Nitish Veera of 'Pudhupettai' and 'Asuran' fame passes away due to COVID-19

Kollywood actor Nitish Veera passed away at Chennai Omandurar Government Hospital due to COVID-19.

Published: 17th May 2021 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actor Nitish Veera

Kollywood actor Nitish Veera

By Online Desk

Kollywood actor Nitish Veera passed away at Chennai Omandurar Government Hospital due to COVID-19.

Nitish (45) has been part of many successful films like 'Pudhupettai', 'Kaala', 'Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu', 'Asuran' amongst others.

Nitish was under treatment after he tested positive for COVID-19. His roles in 'Pudhupettai' and 'Asuran' were well received by the fans and also earned him accolades.

He also shared screenspace with Rajinikanth in Pa. Ranjith directorial 'Kaala'.

Actor Krishna, who worked with Nitish in 'Kazhugoo' and 'Bellbottom', on Twitter paid his tribute.

He wrote, "Rest in peace my friend Nitish Veera. We did two films together Kazhugoo and Bellbottom. An extremely passionate actor and a kind soul. The second wave is not a joke guys. Can’t lose anyone anymore. Please stay in and stay safe."

Many from Kollywood also tweeted out their condolence.

The actor also played a crucial role in late director SP Jananathan's 'Laabam', which stars Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan.

Director Arunraja Kamaraj of 'Kanaa' fame also lost his wife to COVID-19 earlier today.

Recently, Kollywood lost many from the fraternity including the likes of Vivekh, Pandu, Joker Thulasi, Nellai Siva, Maaran and KV Anand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pudhupettai Asuran Nitish Veera COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp