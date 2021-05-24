Suyasakthi Awards finds a digital home

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At least, this proved to be the working theme that led Brand Avatar and Sakthi Masala to move their annual Homepreneur Awards aka Suyasakthi Virudhugal to the digital space.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: When the pandemic could do little to stop the scores of women in the city from innovating and kicking off entrepreneurial ventures, it certainly cannot get in the way of their recognition and celebration either. At least, this proved to be the working theme that led Brand Avatar and Sakthi Masala to move their annual Homepreneur Awards aka Suyasakthi Virudhugal to the digital space. The 4th edition was rolled out with the virtual launch of the website  homepreneurawards.com/suyasakthiawards.com.

Announcing the plans for this season, Hemachandran, CEO of Brand Avatar, expressed hope in the homepreneurs being able to benefit from the engagement beyond the awards, just like in the past three years. The Homepreneur Circle that was founded to help these women multiply their opportunities, increase their network and enrich their knowledge through workshops would now be conducted virtually too. Opening the registrations for 14 categories ranging from Agriculture, Education & Literature to Pandemic Leaders and Digital Entrepreneurs Hemachandran said, “It has been an encouraging journey over three editions. Especially this time, during the pandemic, there have been a lot of budding entrepreneurs and we expect registrations to rise steeply.”

The virtual event found the participation of many eminent personalities and entrepreneurs who have contributed towards home-based business and the women behind it. Launching the website was Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan, who congratulated Brand Avatar for an encouraging programme and stressed the importance of women’s empowerment be it at the home or the workplace.

Actress and social activist Suhasini Mani Ratnam and movie director Mani Ratnam launched the first video for the season. Suhasini, who has not only been working to assist and support women’s business but has also been involved in the earlier editions of Homepreneur Awards, was all praise for the initiative during such trying times. She shared her experience from the previous editions, offering many a story of trial and triumph. 

Aari, actor and social activist, called for female entrepreneurs to register for the awards and benefit from the platform it has to offer. Unveiling the trophy for the fourth season of the awards, he also assured to provide any support he can from his end.  A panel of 16 jury members, including Veena Kumaravel of Naturals Salon, Nina Reddy of Savera Hotel, Aruna Subramaniam of Bhoomika Trust, Rinku Mecheri of Chennai Volunteers and Hema Rukmani of Thenandal Entertainment, will pick the winners.
Registrations are open till June 18. Virtual interviews will be conducted on June 26-27, and the virtual awards functions will conclude the edition on July 25. 

For details, visit: homepreneurawards.com/suyasakthiawards.com
 

