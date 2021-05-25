STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Mythological content viewing on TV goes up again as states go under lockdown

It can be noted that many states have been under a lockdown since mid-April due to arrest for the spread of the second wave of infections. However, there has not been a nationwide lockdown this year.

Published: 25th May 2021 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Media, Television

For representational purpose.

By PTI

MUMBAI: With a majority of states under lockdown, it is a repeat of last year's trend for television networks, with viewers showing a greater proclivity to watch mythological shows, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) said on Tuesday.

During the nationwide lockdown last year, re-launching mythological fiction shows like Ramayana and Mahabharat had paid rich dividends for the national broadcaster DD, keeping it ahead of all in viewership ratings.

It can be noted that many states have been under a lockdown since mid-April due to arrest for the spread of the second wave of infections. However, there has not been a nationwide lockdown this year.

For the week ended May 14, viewership of mythological content on Hindi general entertainment channels increased to 15.2 billion minutes, which is a 73 per cent growth over the 8.8 million billion minutes recorded for the week ended April 9, BARC said.

"We had witnessed a spike in viewership for mythological content last year during the onset of the pandemic as well. Given the current environment - with partial lockdowns and limitations on movement in several parts of the country - this trend is once more clearly visible," a spokesperson for BARC said.

At the start of last year's lockdown, the overall viewership for mythology-based content stood at 25.7 billion minutes for a week, which hit a high of 119.1 billion within three weeks and declined from there.

In April 2020, reliance on the mythological content was so high that 43 per cent of Hindi GECs' airtime was dominated by such shows.

In August last year, the 207-minute event of Bhoomi Pujan for a new temple for Lord Ram in Ayodhya was broadcast on 198 channels and garnered over 7.3 billion viewing minutes from 163 million people who watched it, as per BARC.

Meanwhile, the body said viewership of comedy content is also going up steadily over the last month of the lockdowns, rising 36 per cent on the Hindi GECs to 31.8 billion minutes for the week ended May 14, when compared to the 23.3 billion minutes for the week ended April 9.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TV Telivision
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp