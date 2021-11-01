Vishnu Vishal’s FIR to get a sequel

Kirubhakar Purushothaman By

Express News Service

We had previoulsy reported that Vishnu Vishal is producing and starring in a film titled FIR. It is now known that a sequel to the film is on cards.

Speaking about the plans for a sequel, Vishnu tells Cinema Express, “Even during the making of FIR, we knew that the story was too big to be told in a single film. The filmmaker had already written the sequel, but we don’t know when it will go on floors. As of now, we are all waiting to see how the viewers respond to the first film.” The news comes after speculations about the film’s direct OTT release emerged online. Refuting the rumours about a straight-to-streaming release, Vishnu tweeted, “As a producer and an actor I will try to the best of my ability and capacity to release FIR in theatres. We made it (film) for a great theatrical experience.”

FIR wrapped up production in January this year, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vishnu adds that the team is looking for possible release window. Directed by Manu Anand, an erstwhile assistant of Gautham Vasudev Menon, FIR has Manjima Mohan, Reba Monica John, and Raiza Wilson

in prominent roles.