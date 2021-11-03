WATCH | Passenger tries to attack Tamil actor Maha Gandhi while accompanied by Vijay Sethupathi at Bengaluru airport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A co-passenger tried to attack Tamil actor Maha Gandhi, who was accompanied by popular film star Vijay Sethupathi, at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Police said the attack was thwarted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and both were let off with a warning after both submitted apology letters.

Actor #VijaySethupathi attacked in Bengaluru Airport. pic.twitter.com/lyJkeraFTO

— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 3, 2021

It is learnt that Vijay Sethupathi, Maha Gandhi, and others had flown from Chennai to Bengaluru on Tuesday evening. A police officer said that there was a verbal spat on board between Gandhi and a co-passenger, who was later identified as Johnson.

“After the flight landed around midnight, the actors were walking out. At the arrival section, Johnson, who was in an inebriated state, tried to kick Gandhi but one of his friends pushed him aside. The CISF personnel, who were at the spot, intervened and took Johnson into custody. Both the parties including Vijay Sethupathi were brought to the International Airport police station. Gandhi and Johnson both decided not to file any complaint. Apology letters were taken from both and were left after a stern warning,” a senior police officer said.

It is said that Vijay Sethupathi had come to Bengaluru to shoot Masterchef Tamil.