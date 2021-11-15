'Sengottai' director C.V. Sasikumar passes away

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil director C.V. Sasikumar, known for having directed the Arjun-starrer 'Sengottai', passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

He was 57.

Sources close to the director said he had been undergoing treatment for cancer for sometime at a hospital at Porur in Chennai. However, on Sunday, his health condition deteriorated and he died of a cardiac arrest.

The director's mortal remains have been taken to his residence in Maduravoyil for those from the film industry to pay their last respects.

Sources say the funeral ceremony will take place on Monday.