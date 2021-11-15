STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

'Sengottai' director C.V. Sasikumar passes away

C. V. Saskikumar's mortal remains have been taken to his residence in Maduravoyil for those from the film industry to pay their last respects.

Published: 15th November 2021 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

'Sengottai' director C. V. Sasikumar.

'Sengottai' director C. V. Sasikumar. (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil director C.V. Sasikumar, known for having directed the Arjun-starrer 'Sengottai', passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

He was 57.

Sources close to the director said he had been undergoing treatment for cancer for sometime at a hospital at Porur in Chennai. However, on Sunday, his health condition deteriorated and he died of a cardiac arrest.

The director's mortal remains have been taken to his residence in Maduravoyil for those from the film industry to pay their last respects.

Sources say the funeral ceremony will take place on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
C V Sasikumar Sasikumar director Sengottai Sasikumar death Maduravoyil
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp