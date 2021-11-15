STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijay Sethupathi plays 'RAMBO' in 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal'

Sources close to the unit say that 'RAMBO', which is the name of Vijay Sethupathi's character in the film, is actually an acronym for 'Ranjankudi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathy Ohoondhiran'.

By IANS

CHENNAI: The team of director Vignesh Shivan's 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal', featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead, on Monday released the film's much-awaited first look poster.

Tweeting the first look poster which has actor Vijay Sethupathi in it, director Vignesh Shivan said, "#KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal first look! Introducing RAMBO! Releasing in theatres this December."

Shot by cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan, the film has music by Anirudh and has been edited by Sreekar Prasad.

The film hits theatres in December.

