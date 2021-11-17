'I’ve never witnessed this before': Suriya thanks fans for overwhelming support amid 'Jai Bhim' controversy

By Online Desk

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding 'Jai Bhim', Suriya thanked everyone who stood by him and the film.

The versatile actor on Twitter wrote, "Dear all, this love for Jai Bhim is overwhelming. I’ve never witnessed this before! Can’t express in words how thankful I am for the trust & reassurance you all have given us. Heartfelt thanks for standing by us."

Dear all, this love for #Jaibhim is overwhelming. I’ve never witnessed this before! Can’t express in words how thankful I am for the trust & reassurance you all have given us. Heartfelt thanks for standing by us — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) November 17, 2021

PMK leader booked for announcing a cash reward for kicking actor Suriya

On Wednesday, Mayiladuthurai Police booked a Paatali Makkal Katchi (PMK) functionary who announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for kicking the actor.

Sources said the local PMK leader A Palanisamy has been booked under five sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including non-bailable sections.

The PMK cadres had gone on a rampage and disrupted the screening of a movie starring Suriya recently as they took exception to the characterization of Vanniyars in the movie Jai Bhim. The PMK leaders also claimed there was an attempt to defame the party in the movie.

Meanwhile, Palanisamy had announced a cash reward for kicking Suriya when he arrives in Mayiladuthurai.

Jai Bhim starring Suriya was directed by T.J. Gnanavel and produced by the actor himself and his wife Jyothika. The movie was released on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform.

The film fraternity, has, by and large, extended its support to Suriya over the stand-off with PMK.

Outraged at actor Suriya, PMK cadre stop screening of 'Vel'

As part of the row over the controversial portrayal of Vanniyars in recently-released Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim, PMK functionaries on Sunday stopped the screening of another film of the actor at a theatre in Mayiladuthurai.

Learning of the screening of the 2007 film, Vel — also starring Suriya — at Pearless Theatre on Sunday morning, PMK cadre led by A Palanisamy stormed into the theatre manager’s room. Claiming the actor had hurt their caste sentiments, they forced the management to stop the screening.

The 50-odd party functionaries also raised slogans against Suriya for the alleged controversial depiction of the Vanniyar community in Jai Bhim. Following this, the theatre management reportedly promised to stop the screening, and cancelled the rest of the shows for the day.

Suriya responds to PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, says 'Jai Bhim' doesn't target any group

Suriya, who is also the producer of the critically acclaimed film 'Jai Bhim', on Thursday clarified that neither he, nor his film unit had any intention of insulting any individual or community as alleged by PMK leader and former Union Health Minister, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss.

Responding to the series of questions posed by the PMK leader on 'Jai Bhim', Suriya said in a statement: "The core concept of 'Jai Bhim' is how, in a case argued by the retired Justice Chandru, a legal struggle was waged against the authorities to help establish justice. We have also attempted to talk about the problems that indigenous people face in their everyday lives."

Refuting the allegation that the unit of 'Jai Bhim' had insulted a particular community in a planned manner, Suriya said: "Neither my team, nor I have ever harboured any intention at any point in time to insult any individual or community as mentioned by you in your letter. I hope you are aware that corrections were carried out as soon as some people pointed out mistakes."

The statement was addressed to Dr Ramadoss, whose party represents primarily the Vanniyar community.

Stating that he was in complete agreement with Dr Ramadoss's statement that the right to insult any community had not been given to anyone under the garb of creative freedom, Suriya said,"In the same spirit, I believe you too will accept that creative freedom must be protected from threats."

Explaining that a film wasn't a documentary, Suriya pointed out that the 'Jai Bhim' unit had put out a disclaimer right at the start of the movie, saying that this was a story that had only been inspired by a real incident and that the characters, names and events were entirely fictional.

"When people who are not interested in the welfare of the poor gain authority, they tend to behave in exactly the same manner, irrespective of their caste, religion, language or region," Suriya said, and added that there were plenty of examples for this all over the world.

"Through this film, we have raised questions against authority. I request you to not confine it to politics over names," Surya said. The actor, who's popular in Tamil Nadu for the work his Agaram Foundation has been doing among the less privileged children, said he was continuing to do what he could to help fellow human beings.

(With Inputs From IANS)