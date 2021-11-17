STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Trisha on board Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2?

Reports suggest that the makers have roped in Trisha to essay the role initially played by Kajal.

Published: 17th November 2021 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Trisha will also be seen in the Ponniyin Selvan duology and the Telugu web series Brinda.

Trisha will also be seen in the Ponniyin Selvan duology and the Telugu web series Brinda.

By Express News Service

With the long-awaited Indian 2 finally set to resume filming soon, speculations are rife that Trisha will be replacing Kajal Aggarwal in the Shankar directorial. Reports suggest that the makers have roped in Trisha to essay the role initially played by Kajal. If the rumours are proven true, Indian 2 will mark Trisha’s third collaboration with Kamal Haasan after Manmandhan Ambu and Thoongavanam.

The filming of Indian 2 hit a roadblock after an accident on the film’s shooting spot resulted in the death of three crew members. The film’s production was further complicated by the Covid outbreak and creative differences between the filmmaker and the producers. Shankar has also stated that the team will have to reshoot scenes involving Vivekh after the comedian’s untimely demise.

The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Siddarth, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in prominent roles. With music by Anirudh Ravichander, Indian 2 is being produced by Lyca Productions. Meanwhile, Trisha will also be seen in the Ponniyin Selvan duology and the Telugu web series Brinda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trisha Kajal Aggarwal Indian 2 Kamal Haasan
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp