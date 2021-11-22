Kamal Haasan tests positive for COVID-19, says pandemic is not over yet

By Online Desk

Veteran actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 'Vishwaroopam' actor on Twitter stated that he has been having a slight cough after returning from his US trip.

He wrote, "After returning from US trip, I was having a slight cough. When I got tested, it was confirmed that I was affected by COVID. I have isolated myself in a hospital. I realized that the pandemic is not over yet, everyone be safe."

அமெரிக்கப் பயணம் முடிந்து திரும்பிய பின் லேசான இருமல் இருந்தது. பரிசோதனை செய்ததில் கோவிட் தொற்று உறுதியானது. மருத்துவமனையில் தனிமைப்படுத்திக் கொண்டுள்ளேன். இன்னமும் நோய்ப்பரவல் நீங்கவில்லையென்பதை உணர்ந்து அனைவரும் பாதுகாப்பாக இருங்கள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 22, 2021

Kamal is currently busy with Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial 'Vikram'.

The film, produced by Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, was announced last year on his birthday on November 7.

Touted as an high-octane action drama, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

During the launch of the film, Kamal had stated that 'Vikram' felt like a High School Reunion.

"In the past 50 years this is the longest I have been away from film shootings. Many filmmakers have not seen action for nearly a year. I welcome all my comrades from all echelons back to work at RKFI. Especially Mr.Lokesh and his enthusiastic team and my talented brothers, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil," Kamal tweeted.

'Vikram' is expected to be released in 2022.

While Anirudh Ravichander will be taking care of the music department, Girish Gangadharan will be handling the cinematography.

It is noted that Kamal is also currently hosting the 'Bigg Boss Tamil' on Vijay TV.