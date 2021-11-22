STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kamal Haasan tests positive for COVID-19, says pandemic is not over yet

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan on Twitter stated that he has been having a slight cough after returning from his US trip.

Published: 22nd November 2021 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan

Veteran actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Veteran actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 'Vishwaroopam' actor on Twitter stated that he has been having a slight cough after returning from his US trip.

He wrote, "After returning from US trip, I was having a slight cough. When I got tested, it was confirmed that I was affected by COVID. I have isolated myself in a hospital. I realized that the pandemic is not over yet, everyone be safe."

Kamal is currently busy with Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial 'Vikram'. 

The film, produced by Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, was announced last year on his birthday on November 7.

Touted as an high-octane action drama, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

During the launch of the film, Kamal had stated that 'Vikram' felt like a High School Reunion.

"In the past 50 years this is the longest I have been away from film shootings. Many filmmakers have not seen action for nearly a year. I welcome all my comrades from all echelons back to work at RKFI. Especially Mr.Lokesh and his enthusiastic team and my talented brothers, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil," Kamal tweeted.

'Vikram' is expected to be released in 2022.

While Anirudh Ravichander will be taking care of the music department, Girish Gangadharan will be handling the cinematography.

It is noted that Kamal is also currently hosting the 'Bigg Boss Tamil' on Vijay TV.

