STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Kamal Haasan 'recovering well' from COVID-19, says daughter Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan today expressed gratitude towards well wishers for their prayers and also gave an update about her father's health on Twitter.

Published: 24th November 2021 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Kamal Haasan (Photo | EPS)

Kamal Haasan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Haasan is on the path to recovery after testing positive for COVID-19, his actor-daughter Shruti Haasan said on Wednesday.

Kamal Haasan, who on Monday shared his diagnosis with fans and followers on social media, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

Shruti Haasan today expressed gratitude towards well wishers for their prayers and also gave an update about her father's health on Twitter.

"Thankyou for all your wishes and prayers for my fathers health. He is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with all of you soon!!" she wrote on the microblogging site In a brief statement Monday, Kamal Haasan had said he experienced "mild cough" following his return from the US.

The 67-year old actor-politician, who celebrated his birthday on November 7, continues to be involved in filmmaking and television shows as well.

His upcoming projects include Lokesh Kanagaraj's action film "Vikram" and the long-awaited "Indian-2".

Also, Haasan also hosts reality TV show "Bigg Boss Tamil" season 5 on Star Vijay channel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Haasan Shruti Haasan Makkal Needhi Maiam Kamal Haasan covid
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp