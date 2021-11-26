Kamal Haasan is stable, recovering well: Makkal Needhi Maiam Vice President

By PTI

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president and actor Kamal Haasan, who was admitted to a hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19, is recovering well.

The 67-year old actor-politician had shared his diagnosis on social media earlier this week.

He is currently undergoing treatment at city's Sri Ramchandra Medical Center.

In a statement issued on Friday, A G Mourya, Vice President, Makkal Needhi Maiam, said Haasan is stable.

"Sri Kamal Haasan is admitted to 'Sri Ramchandra Medical Center' and is recovering well. Heartfelt gratitude to all who are praying for his speedy recovery, his condition continues to be stable and we thank you all for your prayers and concern," the statement read.

Earlier, the actor had said he had mild cough following his return from the US.

"When I tested, the coronavirus infection was confirmed. I have isolated myself in hospital. Everyone should be on guard realising that the COVID-19 spread has not faded," he had posted on Twitter.

On the work front, Haasan will be seen in director Lokesh Kanagaraj's action film "Vikram" and "Indian-2".