Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the urban local body elections not too far away, fans of actor Vijay have been busy holding voter awareness campaigns and encouraging young voters to enrol in the draft voter list released by the Election Commission. Political commentators are seeing these activities of the fans as yet another sign that the actor is interested in testing political waters.

With the revision of the draft voters list getting underway since November 13, fans of actor Vijay have been carrying out various voter awareness initiatives such as pasting wall posters and social media messages, particularly targeting young voters.

'ECR' P Saravanan, in-charge of Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, Kancheepuram district, agreed that they are trying to strengthen their base among new voters ahead of the urban civic polls.

He told The New Indian Express, "There is nothing surprising about this. Our fans tasted tremendous success in the rural local body polls that were held recently in nine districts. They bagged 129 out of 159 seats - a strike rate of more than 80 per cent. And when we met him along with the winners, we urged him that fans should be allowed to contest in urban civic polls too."

Another district functionary of the actor's fan club told The New Indian Express, "It would not only strengthen Vijay's vote base but would strengthen our democracy as well. Many new voters extended their support when we carried out these awareness campaigns ahead of the special camps for revision of the draft voters list. We are moving towards our goal every day."

Some other district functionaries also echoed the same view. Veteran journalist and political observer T Koodalarasn told The New Indian Express, "Vijay fans are doing these activities with the support of the actor. If there is no support from the actor, they wouldn’t have pasted wall posters urging voters to enrol in the draft voter list."

"The same kind of work was carried out by Rajinikanth fans till December 2020. After the actor dropped the idea of launching the political party, most of his fans joined other political parties. Now, it is the turn of Vijay's fans. To know the climax, we have to wait for some more years. It all depends on whether the actor has the guts and willingness to enter active politics," he added.