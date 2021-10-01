STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 2

Helmed by writer-director Tj Ganavel and jointly produced by Suriya and Jyotika, "Jai Bhim" also features Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan and Lijo Mol Jose.

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced that courtroom drama "Jai Bhim", featuring Suriya, will release on the streaming platform on November 2.

Filmmaker Tj Gnanavel has written and directed the Tamil language film.

Suriya has also produced the project along with Jyotika under their banner 2D Entertainment.

The actor-producer and the streaming platform shared the release date of the movie on their respective Twitter pages.

"We can't wait for this one! we expect fireworks! watch #JaiBhimOnPrime, this Diwali, Nov 2," a post on the official Twitter handle of Amazon Prime Video read.

Suriya said he was proud to present this story of "courage and faith in pursuit of justice."

The film features the actor in the role of a lawyer battling all odds for the tribal communities.

"Jai Bhim" also stars Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan and Lijo Mol Jose.

Sean Roldan has composed the music for the film.

Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandia is the co-producer.

"Jai Bhim" will also release in Telugu on the streaming platform.

