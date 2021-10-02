STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Google celebrates Sivaji Ganesan's 93rd birth anniversary with special doodle: A Reel tribute

On Friday, social media was buzzing with memories and conversations about Google's doodle of Nadigar Thilagam Sivaji Ganesan, commemorating his 93rd birth anniversary.

Published: 02nd October 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Google’s doodle of Nadigar Thilagam Sivaji Ganesan

Google's doodle of Nadigar Thilagam Sivaji Ganesan

By Anila Kurian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Friday, social media was buzzing with memories and conversations about Google’s doodle of Nadigar Thilagam Sivaji Ganesan, commemorating his 93rd birth anniversary.

The social media handles of Bengaluru-based freelance graphic designer Noopur Rajesh Choksi, who designed this artwork, have been flooded with appreciation messages from all over the world, including Ganesan’s grandson, actor Vikram Prabhu.

“He said that he resonated with the artwork and I’ve done a good job paying tribute to his grandfather; it was such an amazing feeling. I couldn’t have asked for a better compliment,” says Choksi.

She didn’t grow up watching Ganesan’s movies, but when she was approached for the project, instead of watching his movies, she reached out to his ardent fans and family members.

