Bigg Boss Tamil season 5: House turns royal this year

The entrance of the house bears a gigantic set of the number five. It is ubiquitous, and so are the numerous brand names.

Published: 04th October 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Kirubhakar Purushothaman 
Express News Service

Kamal Haasan returns to hosting the fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil, which went on air last night. Apart from the curiosity about the contestants, another major crowd-pulling factor of the show has been the house itself. Maybe that’s the reason the Bigg Boss house seems to be getting gaudy and rich with every passing season.

For season 5, the makers have made the house more vibrant. Royal is the word that best describes the feel the makers have gone for with the sets.

IN PICS | Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5: Check out the list of contestants

Every part of the house is overtly textured. Miniature Mughal paintings, grand chandeliers, the glossy golden finish—something is going on in each corner of the house. It wouldn’t be surprising if a minimalist calls the house tacky. Even the storeroom has not been spared of the gaudy touch of the set designers.

Also, ‘five’ is the running theme in the house. The entrance of the house bears a gigantic set of the number five. It is ubiquitous, and so are the numerous brand names. Apart from the aesthetic makeover, is one major structural change in the house. The swimming pool is changed into a bunker jail, and by the looks of it, contestants ending up there are going to have a hard time—especially the ones with claustrophobia. The makers have chosen to do away with the gymnasium as well. Guess, the likes of Bala and Ganesh Venkatraman should resort to lifting the furniture to retain their gains.

I was quite intrigued by the pink colour bed on the men’s side of the bedroom. It was conspicuously different and shorted from the rest of the beds. Similarly, a pink chair at the dining table stood from the rest. This season there might be a ‘King’ or ‘Queen’ in the house—a format seen in the Hindi version of the show. Or I am just reading too much into the sets.

