STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

A horror comedy with a difference

Though Shiva was looking forward to working with the star cast, the experience of shooting amid the pandemic wasn’t easy.

Published: 05th October 2021 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Shiva with Urvashi at the shooting spot of 'Idiot'

Shiva with Urvashi at the shooting spot of 'Idiot'

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

Shiva was a tad apprehensive when signing for the horror-comedy, Idiot, his first film in the genre. “I get frightened easily by eerie music and jump scares, but director Rambhala told me that in Idiot, it would be quite the opposite. I play a simpleton in this film who isn’t afraid of ghosts. And so, the disappointed ghost begins to get scared of me instead. That convinced me to take this role up,” he says.

Though Shiva was looking forward to working with the star cast, the experience of shooting amid the pandemic wasn’t easy. “It was a new experience for all of us. We had all been affected by the pandemic, and so, a sense of gloom was evident among us.” But a few days into the shoot, something dawned on him. “It made me realise that during these tough times, everyone needed a good dose of humour and love, and the best way to do my bit was to keep people entertained,” says Shiva.

The pandemic caused other challenges during work on this film, a part of which was shot in Tenkasi. “We are used to large crowds while shooting outdoors but due to the Covid scare, nobody turned up to watch us shoot at Courtallam. In fact, instead, it was a large crowd of over 50 monkeys that watched over us. I was happy to have some onlookers at least,” says Shiva, laughing. “But only later did I realise that the monkeys were not interested in our shoot but the food they could grab during our lunch breaks.”

Shooting with Urvashi, who plays his mom, was a special experience for Shiva. “We had earlier worked together in Vanakkam Chennai, and I was looking forward to working with her again because I knew it would be both challenging and entertaining. She can play any character, and get serious, emotional or funny at the drop of a hat. I knew that she would improvise a lot as well,” says the actor, who feels it’s important to sync well with your co-stars while doing a comedy.

“Having worked with her before, luckily, our frequencies were well attuned. So, whenever she improvised, I was ready to go with the flow. All credit should go to director Rambhala who gave us full freedom to give our best. It led to some hilarious scenes in this film!”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Idiot Idiot film Shiva
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp