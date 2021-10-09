STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hiphop Tamizha Adhi’s next to be a fantasy-comedy

"The film will be a mix of fantasy, comedy and action with a healthy dose of fun," said director ARK Saravan.

Published: 09th October 2021

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Music director-turned-act Hiphop Tamizha Adhi will next team up with director ARK Saravan (Maragadha Naanayam) for a fantasy film. Said to be a big-budget film, the film will go on floors in December.

The film will be produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the production company that also produced Hiphop Tamizha’s recent release Sivakumarin Sabadham and his upcoming film Anbarivu.

“The film will be a mix of fantasy, comedy and action with a healthy dose of fun. We are yet to zero on the title of the film. We haven’t finalised the female lead yet and it should be done in a few days. We will wrap up the film shoot in a single schedule by January 2022 and be ready for a summer release. The film will be shot predominantly in Pollachi and a few portions in Chennai,” says Saravan.

Madhesh Manickam, who is working in Anbarivu, will handle the cinematography in this film as well. Maragadha Naanayam’s editor and art director, Prasanna GK and NK Rahul, are also on board this project.

