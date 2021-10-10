STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Remembering 'Aachi' Manorama on her death anniversary

Manorama went on to act in more than 1500 films, 5,000 stage performances and several television series until she died in 2015.

Published: 10th October 2021 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Manorama in a still from 'Irumbu Kottai Murattu Singam’

By Online Desk

Today, October 10, happens to be the death anniversary of popular actress Gopishantha-turned- Manorama (also known as Aachi) who reigned supreme in Kollywood for well over five decades, securing a place in the hearts of cine-goers through her memorable roles. She made people laugh and cry with the characters she played.

Manorama initially acted in dramas before she shifted to the silver screen. Popular Tamil lyricist Kannadasan gave her a prominent role in the 1958 Tamil film 'Malayitta Mangai'. 

The film directed by G.R.Nathan was based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay' novel Chandra Nath.

The first film in which Manorama played the heroine was 'Konjum Kumari' released in 1963. It was an action-comedy film in which Manorama played the role of a jungle queen.

Thereafter, Manorama went on to act in more than 1500 films, 5,000 stage performances and several television series until she died in 2015. She was also at home with playback singing and has reportedly sung as many as 300 songs. 

It has been stated that Manorama's mother wanted her daughter to study medicine and become a doctor. But she chose acting since it was not easy to become a doctor in those days.

Manorama's onscreen presence with Thangavelu, Nagesh, Thengai Srinivasan, Surali Rajan among other actors was popular among filmgoers.

Manorama has won several awards. For instance, She was awarded the Tamil Nadu government's Kalaimamani award, in 2002. The Government of India awarded Manorama the Padma Shri for her contribution to the arts. She won the National Film Award for best-supporting actress for her performance in the film 'Pudhiya Padhai' (1989) and Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award – South in 1995.

She has acted in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi movies. She lives in the hearts of her fans.

