Vimal-Ineya join hands for third time in a web series

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Vimal and Ineya, who had previously paired up in the period drama Vaagai Sooda Vaa and shared screen space in Oru Oorla Rendu Raja have joined hands for a web series. The yet-to-be-titled series is produced by Escape Artists Motion Pictures and it is said to be a family drama that evolves into a thriller.

About her character Ineya says, "I play a pregnant woman in the series and Vimal plays a police officer. It has a lot of interesting elements that would keep the audience glued to the screen from the starting to end." She adds that the makers haven't decided the OTT platform to stream the series and an official announcement can be expected from their side soon.

Apart from this series, Ineya has Coffee, directed by debutant Sai Krishna, Sshhh alongside Srikanth, SAC's Naan Kadavul Illai and the Samuthirakani-starrer Writer in various stages of production. Meanwhile, Vimal has films like Enga Paatan Soththu, Sandakaari, Manjal Kudai, Lucky, Kulasami, and Thudikarangal, in the lineup.