STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

VJ Suresh Ravi's next movie to be debutant Perumal Varadhan-directed suspense thriller

Asha Gowda has been roped for playing the female lead and the rest of the cast includes Nizhalgal Ravi, Bose Venkat, Aadukalam and Murugadoss.

Published: 19th October 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

VJ Suresh Ravi

VJ Suresh Ravi

By Vignesh Madhu
Express News Service

Actor Suresh Ravi of Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban fame has signed a new film. Said to be a suspense thriller based on both real and fictional elements, the film is directed by debutant director Perumal Varadhan. 

"The film is based on the life of Nandi Varman, a popular emperor in the Pallava dynasty. It unravels a 1000-year old mystery. When I was looking for locations in Senji, I learnt that many things I had written in the script were real," says the director.

Asha Gowda has been roped for playing the female lead. The rest of the cast includes Nizhalgal Ravi, Bose Venkat, Aadukalam and Murugadoss.

Bankrolled by Arun Kumar's AK Film Factory, the film was launched on Monday. The film will be shot across Chennai, Chengalpet, Kallakurichi, Senji, and surrounding places and the makers are planning on wrapping up the shoot in 40 days and a 15-day long first schedule is currently underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VJ Suresh Ravi Perumal Varadhan Asha Gowda
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp