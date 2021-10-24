Rajinikanth to launch daughter Soundarya's voice-based social media app on October 25

By PTI

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth, chosen for the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the Centre for the year 2020, said that Monday will be "an important occasion for him" when he will receive the prestigious honour.

The day will also be important for him as his daughter Soundarya Vishagan will launch a voice-based social media platform, saying it will be a "useful app" for the people.

"Tomorrow is an important occasion for me with two special landmarks.

One, Dadasaheb Phalke Award being conferred upon me by the Government of India because of the love and support of the people," Rajinikanth, who left for Delhi on Sunday, said in a statement here.

The day will be equally important to him because Soundarya, who by "her independent efforts has pioneered the making of a very useful app for people called Hoote," said to be the country's "first voice-based social media platform" will be launching it here on Monday, he said.

"People can now express through their voice their thoughts, wishes and ideas just like they do in writing in any language of their choice," he added.

The veteran, whose action flick "Annathe" is slated for a Deepavali release, said he will be launching the "first of its kind" app in his voice on Monday.