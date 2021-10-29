STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajinikanth undergoes carotid surgery, likely to be discharged from hospital in few days

Actor Rajnikanth at the trailer release event of 'Darbar' in Mumbai.

Actor Rajinikanth. (File photo| ANI)

By ANI

CHENNAI: South superstar Rajinikanth, who was on Thursday admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, underwent carotid artery revascularisation on Friday, October 29, 2021.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the Kauvery Hospital, the Padma Bhushan awardee is recovering well after he underwent carotid endarterectomy which is a surgical procedure that removes plaque from the inside of a patient's carotid artery in order to restore normal blood flow to the brain.

The medical bulletin also states that the actor is likely to be discharged in a few days.

Rajinikanth, who was in New Delhi a few days back to receive the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to cinema, had gone to the Kauvery hospital for a routine checkup, where he later had to be admitted.

During his visit to the national capital, Rajinikanth had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

Earlier, in December 2020, the star had been admitted to the Apollo hospital, Hyderabad, due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion.

The '2.0' star had made his debut in 1975 with K Balachander's 'Apoorva Ragangal' and has completed more than 45 years in the Tamil film industry.

The 70-year-old star has featured in South Indian and Bollywood movies and has a humongous fan following.

He has delivered hit films such as 'Billu', 'Muthu', 'Baashha', 'Sivaji', and 'Enthiran'. Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss's 'Darbar'. He will next be seen in his upcoming film 'Annaatthe', which is slated to release on November 4. 

