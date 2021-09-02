STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Sunny Leone’s next, Oh My Ghost

Oh My Ghost marks Sunny’s second film in Tamil after the yet-to-be-released Shero.

Published: 02nd September 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone (Photo | AFP)

By Bhuvanesh Chandar
Express News Service

We had earlier reported that actor Sunny Leone is collaborating with director R Yuvan (of Sindhanai Sei-fame) for her next Tamil film. It’s now known that the film is titled Oh My Ghost. Speaking about the film, director Yuvan says,” It will be a periodic horror-comedy that will feature Sunny in a never-seen-before role. She is playing the role of a queen. It is a very peculiar character, and we wanted to cast someone like Sunny, who will give a fresh look to this role. Further, it is an out-and-out entertainer with loads of comedy.”

Oh My Ghost also stars Sathish, Dharsha Gupta, Yogi Babu, Rajendran, Ramesh Tilak, and Arjunan, among others. The film is produced by VAU Media Entertainment and White Horse Studios. The film has cinematography by Deepak D Menon of Nizhal-fame, music by Javed Riaz, and editing by Ramesh Bharathi.

The team recently wrapped up a 20-day schedule in Chennai. They will head to Mumbai for another 20-day schedule followed by wrapping up the shoot in Chennai again. Oh My Ghost marks Sunny’s second film in Tamil after the yet-to-be-released Shero.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunny Leone Oh My Ghost R Yuvan director Sunny Leone Tamil films Shero
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp