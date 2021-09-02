Sunny Leone’s next, Oh My Ghost

Bhuvanesh Chandar By

Express News Service

We had earlier reported that actor Sunny Leone is collaborating with director R Yuvan (of Sindhanai Sei-fame) for her next Tamil film. It’s now known that the film is titled Oh My Ghost. Speaking about the film, director Yuvan says,” It will be a periodic horror-comedy that will feature Sunny in a never-seen-before role. She is playing the role of a queen. It is a very peculiar character, and we wanted to cast someone like Sunny, who will give a fresh look to this role. Further, it is an out-and-out entertainer with loads of comedy.”

Oh My Ghost also stars Sathish, Dharsha Gupta, Yogi Babu, Rajendran, Ramesh Tilak, and Arjunan, among others. The film is produced by VAU Media Entertainment and White Horse Studios. The film has cinematography by Deepak D Menon of Nizhal-fame, music by Javed Riaz, and editing by Ramesh Bharathi.

The team recently wrapped up a 20-day schedule in Chennai. They will head to Mumbai for another 20-day schedule followed by wrapping up the shoot in Chennai again. Oh My Ghost marks Sunny’s second film in Tamil after the yet-to-be-released Shero.