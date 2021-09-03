Thala Ajith spotted biking around Russia, check viral pictures here

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: After his July road-trip in Sikkim, Tamil movie star Ajith Kumar, also known among fans as Thala Ajith has once again been spotted cruising around on his bike. Although this time, he is reported to be on a motorcyling roadtrip around Russia, where he is shooting the last leg of his upcoming film, 'Valimai'.

In pictures received through a special arrangement, Thala Ajith is seen donning classic biking uniform, posing with people who we can only assume are his fellow motorcyclists accompanying him in his road trip.

Ajith is also reportedly preparing for a motorcycling road trip around the globe and his riding excursions in Russia are a precursor to that.

Ajith Kumar posing with an embellished motorcycle with his fellow rider. (Photo by special arrangement)

In July this year as well, pictures of Ajith's motorcycle roadtrip in Sikkim had gone viral, giving his fans a glimpse into his lesser known talents and hobbies, which also include rifle shooting, and aeromodelling.

In March 2021, he had also bagged six medals- four of them gold- in the 46th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship held in Chennai Rifle Club.

Ajith Kumar is shooting the final schedule of his upcoming film 'Valimai' in Russia. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Aeromodelling is another passion of the Tamil superstar, wherein he was even invited by Anna University's Centre for Aerospace Research as the Chief Helicopter Test Pilot cum UAV System Engineering Adviser for Chennai MIT's project Dhaksha.

Currently, Ajith is engaged in the shooting of his upcoming film 'Valimai', helmed by 'Theeran Adhigaram Ondru' director H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview LLP. 'Valimai' is slated for a 2021 release, and also stars Kartik, Huma Qureshi, Yogi Babu and Achyuth Kumar.