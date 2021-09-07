Srikanth, Srushti Dange’s film titled The Journey of Bed

Bhuvanesh Chandar By

Express News Service

We had earlier reported that a suspense thriller starring Srikanth and Srushti Dange is in development. The film is now titled The Journey of Bed. Mani Bharathi, who previously helmed Vethu Vettu, is directing the film. The Journey of Bed follows Srikanth’s character, an IT employee who goes on a vacation trip with his friends. What starts as a fun trip turns ugly when the group witnesses a murder.

Speaking about casting Srikanth and Srushti for the roles, director Mani said, “I decided that Srikanth should play this role while writing the script itself. On the other hand, Srushti’s role is an interesting one, and it needed a lot of courage from the actor. Srushti was very forthcoming to do the role.”

The film also stars John Vijay, Pandi, VJ Pappu, Devi Priya, and Divya among others. The film, which was shot predominantly in Ooty, wrapped up recently and is currently in the post-production stage. The Journey of Bed has cinematography by K Gokul, editing by JP and music by Taj Noor. The film is produced by V Vijayakumar through his production house, Srinidhi Productions.