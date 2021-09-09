STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Kangana Ranaut's parents predict fifth National Award after watching 'Thalaivii'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shared her parents' reaction after they watched her forthcoming film 'Thalaivii'.

Published: 09th September 2021 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Thalaivii'.

A still from Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Thalaivii'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut shared her parents' reaction after they watched her forthcoming film 'Thalaivii'.

Sharing a picture of her parents on Instagram Story, the actress posted how they reacted as the couple was seen doing the iconic 'V' finger gesture as they posed for the shutterbugs.

The actress wrote: "Mummy papa after watching the film #Thalaivii... said congratulations for 5th National Award (medal emoji)."

Kangana on Thursday morning shared a still from the film, a biopic based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actress J. Jayalalithaa, which will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Alongside the picture, she wrote: "Two years ago, I embarked on a journey to play one of India's most iconic women on screen. There were many obstacles and challenges in our way, but what kept me and my team going was the passion for Jaya Amma and Cinema."

"This Friday, our film will finally reach its audience, do give it a chance in a theatre near you. I am already overwhelmed by the glorious reviews for the film and simply can't wait for the public to see the film."

The film showcases the varied aspects of Jayalalithaa's life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema, as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader who changed the course of the state's politics.

It is set to release in cinemas on September 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Thalaivii National Award
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp