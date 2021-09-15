STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arya-starrer 'Aranmanai 3' to release in theatres on October 14

Arya was recently seen in Pa Ranjith's acclaimed sports drama "Sarpatta Parambarai".

Arya in the Aranmanai 3 poster.

Arya in the Aranmanai 3 poster. (Photo | Twitter: @arya_offl)

By PTI

MUMBAI: South star Arya on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, announced that his upcoming Tamil film "Aranmanai 3" is set to have a worldwide theatrical release on October 14.

Written and directed by Sundar C, the horror-comedy is the third installment in the "Aranmanai" franchise.

Raashi Khanna, Andrea Jeremiah and Sakshi Agarwal also round out the cast.

Arya took to Twitter and shared the film's poster.

"'#Aranmanai3' in theatres worldwide from October 14th," the 40-year-old actor tweeted.

The film is produced by Khushbu Sundar under the banner of Avni Cinemax and also stars Sundar C, Vivek (posthumous film), Yogi Babu, Kovai Sarala, Manobala and Veronika Arora among others.

"Aranmanai 3" was earlier scheduled to release theatrically in May but was delayed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Arya was recently seen in Pa Ranjith's acclaimed sports drama "Sarpatta Parambarai".

