Pa Ranjith’s next production announced

Details about the plot, title, cast and crew are set to be announced by next month.

Published: 18th September 2021 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 10:53 AM

By Bhuvanesh Chandar
Express News Service

Director Pa Ranjith will be producing a comedy-drama under his Neelam Productions banner that will be directed by Dhinakaran Sivalingam, who previously worked as an associate director to the Kaala filmmaker. The film is expected to go on floors by mid-January. Details about the plot, title, cast and crew are set to be announced by next month.

Writer-director Dhinakaran shares that the struggle of the film’s lead character is something that can be related by people across the country. “Like how the character in Shawshank Redemption has to break out of a prison, the character in our story needs to break out of an internal prison—a personal habit. The story will have themes of hope and freedom,” says the director who adds that the film will have its own share of comedy and emotional arcs. 

Interestingly, this is the second story idea of Dhinakaran that Ranjith has given a thumbs up to. “I narrated a script after Kaala, but we couldn’t do it due to the pandemic. I later narrated this story to Ranjith sir, and he loved it.” The film is co-produced by Balloon Pictures’ TN Arun Balaji (son of actor Poster Nandhakumar of Madras fame).

