Shiva, Megha Akash team up for a fantasy comedy

Single Shankarum Smartphone Simranum has music by Leon James and cinematography by Arthur A Wilson.

Published: 21st September 2021 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Navein Darshan
Shiva and Megha Akash will be teaming up for an upcoming film has been titled Single Shankarum Smartphone Simranum. Directed by debutant Vignesh Sha, the film also stars Anju Kurian in a prominent role. Vignesh, the former ad filmmaker, who has started shooting for the film yesterday, shares that the film is a sci-fi fantasy. “Shiva plays a food delivery agent and he happens to find a phone made for single men, who are unable to get into a relationship. Megha Akash will be playing the AI in the mobile that helps the lead get his lady love.” 

The project is expected to be the feature film version of Vignesh’s short film, I Phone Sirium Ayanavaram Ravium. Comedian Shah Ra plays the scientist who invents the futuristic phone and Anju has been cast as Shiva’s love interest.  Apart from them, the film actors like Ma Ka Pa Anand and singer Mano and playing important roles. Single Shankarum Smartphone Simranum has music by Leon James and cinematography by Arthur A Wilson. The film is  bankrolled by Lark Studios.

