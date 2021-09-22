Ajith Kumar-starrer 'Valimai' to release in theatres in January 2022

By PTI

MUMBAI: Film producer Boney Kapoor on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, announced that his upcoming film "Valimai", starring South star Ajith Kumar, will release theatrically during the festival of Pongal in January 2022.

The Tamil-language action thriller film is written and directed by H Vinoth and produced by Zee Studios and Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP.

The 65-year-old producer, known for backing Bollywood films like "Mr India", "No Entry", "Judaai", "Wanted" and "Mom", took to Twitter to share the news of the film's release date.

"Happy to announce that #Valimai will hit the screens on Pongal 2022.

#ValimaiFromPongal" he wrote.

Earlier, the film was reportedly scheduled for release in November 2020, coinciding with Diwali.

However, the film's shoot was suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the delay of its release.

The film also stars Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda.