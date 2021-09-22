STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Ajith Kumar-starrer 'Valimai' to release in theatres in January 2022

'Valimai' starts Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda.

Published: 22nd September 2021 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Valimai is Ajith Kumar's second collaboration with producer Boney Kapoor.

Valimai is Ajith Kumar's second collaboration with producer Boney Kapoor. (Photo | Twitter: @BayViewProjOffl)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Film producer Boney Kapoor on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, announced that his upcoming film "Valimai", starring South star Ajith Kumar, will release theatrically during the festival of Pongal in January 2022.

The Tamil-language action thriller film is written and directed by H Vinoth and produced by Zee Studios and Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP.

The 65-year-old producer, known for backing Bollywood films like "Mr India", "No Entry", "Judaai", "Wanted" and "Mom", took to Twitter to share the news of the film's release date.

"Happy to announce that #Valimai will hit the screens on Pongal 2022.

#ValimaiFromPongal" he wrote.

Earlier, the film was reportedly scheduled for release in November 2020, coinciding with Diwali.

However, the film's shoot was suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the delay of its release.

The film also stars Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Valimai release date Ajith Kumar Valimai Boney Kapoor Pongal film releases Bayview Projects LLP
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp