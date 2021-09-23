Back to the roots

Vignesh Madhu By

Express News Service

After doing its rounds at film festivals, Sabarinathan Muthupandian’s debut film Chinnanjiru Kiliye is set for a theatrical release on September 24. “The film has an endearing father-daughter bonding at its crux. The protagonist is someone who comes from a family that traditionally practices natural medicine. He also encourages people to follow it instead of allopathy. At one point, his daughter gets trapped in a major problem through which he unearths a big medical scam”, explains Sabarinathan.

Through Chinnanjiru Kiliye, the makers are aiming to illustrate the glory of natural medicine to the world. The film has won 24 international awards at numerous film festivals around the world. Lead actor Senthilnathan has scripted and produced the film under the banner of Senbha Creations. His daughter, Baby Pathivaththini, plays his on-screen daughter as well.

Chinnanjiru Kiliye marks the acting debut of Balaji Sundaram, son of late actor Shanmugasundaram.

Sandra Nair and Marudhu fame Kulappulli Leela will be seen in pivotal roles. The film has cinematography by Pandiyan Kuppan, music by Mastan-Khader, and editing done by Kumaresh KD.