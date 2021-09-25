Yogi Babu and Oviya team up for a sci-fi comedy

Vignesh Madhu By

Express News Service

Actors Yogi Babu and Oviya have been signed to play the leads in an upcoming comedy entertainer titled Contractor Nesamani. The film is directed by Swadees MS, an erstwhile assistant of Magizh Thirumeni.

“Contractor Nesamani is a full-on fun entertainer with a sci-fi element in it.

"The film is mainly aimed at the kids and youth audience," says Swadees. The film’s title is borrowed from Vadivelu’s popular character in Friends. Apart from that, the film’s title poster has multiple pop culture references like Spiderman’s mask, Salvador Dali, and the tagline of Vijay’s Thalaiva (Time To Lead).

“There’s a reason behind everything, which I can’t reveal right now as the film is still in the early stages of production. The film will go on floors from next month and will be shot in Chennai and Pollachi.”The film is produced by Anka Media. It has music by Dharma Prakash and cinematography by Suresh Dhandapani.