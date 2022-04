Kuwait bans Vijay-starrer 'Beast', industry insiders say

By IANS

CHENNAI: Even as fans continue to wait with bated breath for the release of director Nelson Dilipkumar's upcoming action entertainer 'Beast', featuring actors Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead, industry pundits on Tuesday claimed that the film had been banned in Kuwait.

Although some of the entertainment industry trackers claimed that Kuwait's Ministry of Information had banned the Tamil film, it was not clear as to why the film had been banned. Some of the reasons that they suspected for the film being banned included the portrayal of Pakistan, terrorists and violence.

'Beast' is not the first Indian film to be banned in Kuwait. Earlier, Kuwait had also banned the Malayalam film 'Kurup' and the Tamil film 'FIR'.

Actor Vijay plays a spy called Veeraraghavan in director Nelson Dilipkumar's explosive action thriller 'Beast', the story of which takes place inside a mall.

A mall called the East Coast Mall is under seige by terrorists and a negotiator (Selvaraghavan) is summoned by the government to start negotiations with them. The negotiator is relieved to know that an Indian soldier called Veeraraghavan (Vijay), considered to be among the best of spies, is inside the mall.

How the soldier deals with the terrorists is what the film is all about. The trailer has triggered huge excitement among fans who gathered in large numbers in theatres to watch it on the giant screen. The film, which is scheduled to hit screens on April 13, has music by Anirudh.