Suriya and Jyotika's home production 'Oh My Dog' to release on April 21 on Prime Video 

The family entertainer is written-directed by Sarov Shanmuga and produced by the star couple Suriya and Jyotika under their banner 2D Entertainment.

Published: 06th April 2022 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: South film star Suriya on Wednesday announced that his home production film "Oh My Dog" will release on Prime Video on April 21.

The Tamil-language film brings together three generations of the real-life film family (grandfather-father-son trio) - Vijaykumar, Arun Vijay and Arnav Vijay, who makes his debut as an actor, according to a press release from the streamer.

"Oh My Dog" is a heartwarming tale about Arjun (Arnav) and a blind puppy Simba.

"It's a film that every child and family will love to watch, enjoy and relate to; the plot delves into their world of desires, priorities, caring, courage, victory, disappointments, friendship, sacrifice, unconditional love and loyalty," the official plotline read.

Suriya shared the news of the film's release date in a post on Twitter.

"Oreo, Waffle, Jo and I, bring to you #OhMyDogOnPrime a film from our hearts to yours, on 21 April @PrimeVideoIN #ArnavVijay #Simba @arunvijayno1," the 46-year-old actor wrote.

The streaming platform also shared the news on their official social media handle.

"Oh My Dog" will exclusively premiere in Tamil and Telugu across India as well as 240 other countries and territories on the streaming service.

Co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian and S R Ramesh Babu of RB Talkies, the film is part of the four-film deal between Prime Video and 2D Entertainment.

