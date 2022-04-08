'Oh My Dog' teaser unveils a magical tale about a kid and his pet

By IANS

HYDERABAD: The makers of the upcoming Tamil movie 'Oh My Dog' unveiled an interesting teaser on Friday.

As seen in the teaser, the film revolves around a young kid (played by Arnav Vijay) and his pet pup Simba, showcasing lots of cute and fun moments of this unique friendship.

With a heartwarming narrative, the teaser establishes the story well by introducing the main roles in the upcoming movie. Expected to attract children of all ages, the movie depicts the unconditional bond between a human and a dog.

Written-directed by Sarov Shanmugam, the film features young debutante Arnav Vijay, Arun Vijay, Vijay Kumar, Mahima Nambiar, and Vinay Rai in pivotal roles.

'Oh My Dog' is produced by Jyotika-Suriya, co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian and S.R. Ramesh Babu of RB Talkies under the banner 2D Entertainment. The music is composed by Nivas Prasanna and the cinematography by Gopinath.

'Oh My Dog' is a family entertainer, which is set for an exclusive global premiere in Tamil and Telugu on Prime Video across India and over 240 countries and territories on April 21.