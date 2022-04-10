STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Swedish actress Elli Avrram completes her portions in Dhanush-starrer 'Naane Varuven'

Published: 10th April 2022 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

From the sets of 'Naane Varuven'(Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actress Elli Avrram, who plays the female lead opposite Dhanush in director Selvaraghavan's upcoming film, 'Naane Varuven', has completed shooting for her portions of the film.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the Swedish actress, who plays one of the two female leads in the film, said, "Feeling so blessed and excited to finally share this with you all. Yesterday was a wrap for me, completing my part in 'Naane Varuven' with my wonderful co-actor Dhanush K Raja, brilliant director Selvaraghavan sir and outstanding DoP Om Prakash. Thank you for having me onboard."

The film has triggered huge expectations as every film that Dhanush and Selvaraghavan have worked together so far have gone on to either become superhits or critically acclaimed classics.

Dhanush plays double action in the film, which has been by and large shot in Ooty. Sources close to the actor say that the film is about a deja vu feeling experienced by two similar-looking individuals.

