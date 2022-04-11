Dhanush completes filming for Selvaraghavan's 'Naane Varuven'

By PTI

CHENNAI: National Award winner Dhanush on Monday said he has finished shooting for his brother and director Selvaraghavan's film "Naane Varuven".

The actor took to Twitter to share the announcement about the action thriller movie.

"And it's a wrap #Naanevaruven HE IS COMING (sic)" Dhanush wrote alongside a black-and-white picture of him sitting on the top of a car in the mountains.

Also starring Yogi Babu, Indhuja Ravichandran, and Elli AvrRam, the story of the film reportedly revolves around a deja vu effect between two lookalikes.

The movie marks the fourth collaboration between Dhanush and Selvaraghavan after "Kadhal Kondein", "Pudhupettai", and "Mayakkam Enna".

"Naane Varuven" went on floors in 2021.