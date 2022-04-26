STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Suriya donates vehicle to Tamil Nadu police department's 'Kaaval Karanagal' initiative

The 'Kaaval Karanagal' initiative has been launched by the Tamil Nadu Police with the aim of providing help to the homeless, destitute and needy people.

Published: 26th April 2022 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)

Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Suriya's production house 2D Entertainment has donated a vehicle worth Rs 6 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Police department's 'Kaaval Karangal' initiative.

The 'Kaaval Karanagal' initiative has been launched by the Tamil Nadu Police with the aim of providing help to the homeless, destitute and needy people. The entity, in association with NGOs, will look to provide help to the weak, the infirm, the helpless and the destitute living on streets.

Sources close to Suriya said that the vehicle donated by the actor's production house would be used to deliver food to the homeless and the destitute.

The vehicle was flagged off by Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagan Deep Singh and Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and Sharanya Rajashekar.

This move of Suriya, who, through his Agam Foundation, is already big time into providing education to poor students, has come in for praise from various quarters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suriya 2D Entertainment Kaaval Karangal Kaaval Karangal initiative TN Police Tamil Nadu Police
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp