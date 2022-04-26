Suriya donates vehicle to Tamil Nadu police department's 'Kaaval Karanagal' initiative

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Suriya's production house 2D Entertainment has donated a vehicle worth Rs 6 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Police department's 'Kaaval Karangal' initiative.

The 'Kaaval Karanagal' initiative has been launched by the Tamil Nadu Police with the aim of providing help to the homeless, destitute and needy people. The entity, in association with NGOs, will look to provide help to the weak, the infirm, the helpless and the destitute living on streets.

Sources close to Suriya said that the vehicle donated by the actor's production house would be used to deliver food to the homeless and the destitute.

The vehicle was flagged off by Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagan Deep Singh and Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and Sharanya Rajashekar.

This move of Suriya, who, through his Agam Foundation, is already big time into providing education to poor students, has come in for praise from various quarters.