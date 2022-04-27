Madras HC directs police to arrest Meera Mithun for 'objectionable remarks' against CM Stalin

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea for anticipatory bail by Tamil actress and former Big Boss contestant Meera Mithun. She is alleged to have made 'obscene and objectionable' remarks against chief minister MK Stalin in a WhatsApp chat.

She reportedly made the remarks in a chat with the makers of her yet-to-be-released Tamil movie titled, Peiya Kaanom.

The bench of Justice G Jayachandran reportedly directed the police department to arrest the actress and conduct an inquiry into the matter, Live Law reports

She was charged under various IPC sections including 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song), 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 504 ( Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) besides section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

ALSO READ | Meera Mithun booked in one more case

In her plea for anticipatory bail, the actress claimed that at the time of the alleged incident, she was attending a funeral. She also claimed that she was wrongly accused in the case because she wanted payment from the producer.

Last year, the Cyber wing police had booked her for an alleged slur against the Dalits in a video that had gone viral. An FIR had been lodged following a complaint from the VCK.