IT raids on premises of Tamil film financier Anbu Chezhiyan

According to sources, raids are also being conducted at the T Nagar office of film producer Kalaipuli S Thanu in Chennai and film Producer SR Prabhu's Teynampet residence.

Published: 02nd August 2022

MADURAI: The sleuths of the Income Tax Department are conducting searches at the premises of financier-cum-producer GN Anbu Chezhiyan, in Madurai on Tuesday. 10 premises in Chennai and 30 properties in Madurai which include his residence and a theatre are being searched, according to media reports.

Searches began around 6 am over alleged tax evasion.

According to sources, raids are also being conducted at the T Nagar office of film producer Kalaipuli S Thanu in Chennai and film Producer SR Prabhu's Teynampet residence.

GN Anbu Chezhiyan (Photo | IANS Twitter)

Madurai native Anbu, a well-known film financier in the Tamil film industry, has financed numerous projects. He also produces and distributes films under his Gopuram Films banner.

The raids come just five months after Chezhiyan's daughter's grand wedding in Chennai which was graced by celebrities like Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, Suriya, and Boney Kapoor. Many politicians were present too.

In 2017, Ashok Kumar, cousin of director Sasikumar died by suicide with a note alleging mental torture and trauma over financial issues with Chezhiyan.

On February 5, 2020, prominent figures belonging to the Tamil film industry came under the Income Tax scanner and searches were conducted at 38 locations across Tamil Nadu. Four major players from Kollywood, including actor Vijay, and financier Anbu Chezhiyan were raided by the Income tax department.

(With online desk inputs)

