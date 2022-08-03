Actor Sai Pallavi-starrer 'Gargi' to stream on SonyLIV from August 12

Home Entertainment Tamil

Also starring Kaali Venkat, "Gargi" is written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran.

Sai Pallavi in 'Gargi'.

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil courtroom drama "Gargi" will start streaming on SonyLIV from August 12, the platform said Wednesday.

Starring Sai Pallavi in the title role, the critically-acclaimed film was released in cinema halls on July 15.

SonyLIV shared the premiere update on its official Twitter handle.

"Sai Pallavi's #Gargi from Aug 12 #SonyLIV.." read the post.

Also starring Kaali Venkat, "Gargi" is written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran.

Produced by Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George and Gautham Ramachandran, the film was released in Telugu and Kannada as well.

Pallavi's last release was "Virata Parvam". Also starring Rana Daggubati, the Telugu movie hit the screens in June.

